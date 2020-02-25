Alicia Keys shares touching message after performance at Kobe Bryant memorial

Alicia Keys has said she was “honoured” to perform at the memorial service honouring basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Singer Keys was among the stars from the world of sports and entertainment who attended the event in Los Angeles at the Staples Centre to pay tribute to Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna following their death in a helicopter crash last month.

Posting on Instagram, Keys shared a video clip of herself performing Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

She wrote alongside the video: “Celebrating Kobe and Gigi. @VanessaBryant – When you told me how the Moonlight Sonata is such a beautiful part of your love story because Kobe vowed to learn it to show how deep his love is for you …. I was speechless.

“I am so honored to celebrate your deep connection to each other today.

“I felt the depth of your love for each other and your girls with every note I played today. Love is the most powerful force. The love between you lights up the world.”

Beyonce and Christina Aguilera were also among the performers at the event, with Aguilera performing Ave Maria.

Also in attendance was Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, as well as Jennifer Lopez.

Snoop Dogg, who was also among the guests, shared an Instagram post, writing: “They forever will be by your side @vanessabryant.”

Bryant’s wife Vanessa paid tribute to her husband and daughter, saying: “God knew they couldn’t be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi.”