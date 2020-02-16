Billie Eilish’s James Bond song on course to debut in UK charts at number one

Billie Eilish is on course to top the charts with her James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

The US singer-songwriter, 18, has shot straight to number one less than three days after the song was released and it is in the running to end the week in the top spot, the Official Charts Company said.

If the track does retain its position by Friday when the chart results are announced, it will become only the second Bond theme to reach number one.

The only other Bond song to have topped the charts is Sam Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall for Spectre in 2015.

It would also be Eilish’s first UK number one single.

Her song Bad Guy previously peaked at number two, although her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? did manage to top the UK charts last year.

Eilish, the youngest ever artist to write and record a song for the film franchise, has pushed last week’s number one, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, down into second place.

She will perform No Time To Die at the Brit Awards on Tuesday alongside Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, as well as her brother Finneas, with whom she wrote the track.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond, will be released in cinemas on April 2.