Fans tip Billie Eilish for Oscars success after hearing Bond song No Time To Die

Fans have tipped Billie Eilish for Oscars success after hearing her haunting James Bond track No Time To Die.

After much anticipation, the pop sensation unveiled the song on Thursday and joined some of the biggest names in music – including Adele and Sir Paul McCartney – in performing a 007 title track.

Eilish, 18, recorded the song with her brother Finneas and chose a sombre tone to accompany Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the secret agent.

It proved a hit with fans and Eilish was praised on social media.

Some were so impressed they predicted the singer-songwriter would win the Academy Award for best original song.

If so, she would be following in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Smith, who both took home the Oscar for the title songs from Skyfall and Spectre respectively.

Touting Eilish’s chances, one fan tweeted: “Billie can never make a bad song. I can smell an Oscar nomination.”

Another wrote: “I see #NoTimeToDie winning the Oscar next year, save this tweet.”

One said: “Omg Billie is really coming for an Oscar next year.”

And another commented: “#NoTimeToDie is really THAT song. Billie Eilish is gonna be an Oscar winner at the young age of 19.”

While Eilish – who last month swept the big four categories at the Grammys – has enjoyed tremendous success over the last 12 months, some have criticised her trademark whispering singing voice.

After listening to No Time To Die, fans said the song was proof Eilish could handle “big” songs.

One said: “Everyone who says ‘bIlLie EiLiSh cAnT sInG sHe WhIsPeRs’ needs to re-evaluate immediately.”

Another said: “People who even dared to question billies talents can never do so again don’t even try.”

And one tweeted: “If you say Billie Eilish whispers after hearing this you are literally just deaf.”

No Time To Die is due to be released in UK cinemas on April 2.