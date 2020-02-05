‘The other version of myself died in car crash’ – Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart has said the old him died in his 2019 car crash, and that he is now going through “a resurrection”.

The Hollywood actor suffered three spinal fractures after the driver of a car he was in lost control, went down an embankment and slammed into a tree, in September last year.

He told Men’s Health he now wants to be an even better version of who he was before the accident.

“It’s a resurrection,” said the star. “That’s the best way for me to put it.

“I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.

“Sometimes you’re not going to get it when you’re supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off, holy f***.”

Hart also opened up about the challenges he has faced since the accident, saying he struggled to put on socks at first.

To monitor his progress, he sneaked into his wardrobe to try to get them on every day.

“One morning I got to walk out and declare, ‘I put my socks on!’” he said.

“Goddamn, that was a big day!”

The comedian said he makes a lot of time for family these days.

Hart, who publicly apologised to his wife Eniko in 2017 after a man allegedly attempted to extort money from him over a video of him with another woman, said he is doing “a lot of little things that are important” now.

“I’m sitting with the kids before and after dinner,” he said.

“We are doing taco Tuesdays, Mexican food Thursdays, Chinese food Sundays.

“We got movie night twice a week. Now I’m walking my f****** dog. I’m picking up dog shit.”