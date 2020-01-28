Daniel Kaluuya says he doesn’t want his career to be defined by race

Daniel Kaluuya has said he does not want his career to be defined by race despite him being “surrounded” by the issue.

The Get Out star told Radio Times magazine that he finds the debate around race “boring” because “I’m more of a doer”.

He added that during his career he has starred in films which do not have overt racial themes.

He said: “The Fades ain’t about race, Psychoville ain’t about race, Skins ain’t about race, Chatroom ain’t about race, Johnny English Reborn ain’t about race.

“But that almost gets erased.

“There’s a narrative that is pushed.”

He added: “I’m not going to ignore that I’m surrounded by (racial issues), but I’m not defined by it.

“I’m just Daniel, who happens to be black.”

The former Oscar nominee added that people “try to build up a perception” of actors.

“I was the guy in UK comedies, then I did a couple plays.

“Next, people will be saying, ‘you’re the race guy’.”

Kaluuya also revealed that his mother’s favourite role that he has played was as an over-enthusiastic traffic warden in the Harry & Paul sketch show.

“That’s still my mum’s favourite thing I’ve ever done – Paul Whitehouse is a genius,” he said.

He added that he would “love” to do more comedy, saying: “Life has a humour.

“If a film doesn’t have humour, I think it’s a weird script.”

The full interview is in this week’s Radio Times.