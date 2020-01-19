Eminem and Stormzy battling it out for UK number one

Eminem is battling Stormzy as he bids for his 10th UK number one single.

The US rapper returned last week with a surprise album entitled Music To Be Murdered By and three songs from it are heading to the top 20, said the Official Charts Company.

The track Godzilla, featuring the late Juice WRLD, is currently at two.

It is just over 200 chart sales behind the current number one, Own It, by Stormzy featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy.

Stormzy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Eminem has previously scored nine UK chart-topping singles, his last being River featuring Ed Sheeran in January 2018.

Sheeran is back again with Eminem at seven with Those Kinda Nights, and Slim Shady also occupies number 12 with Unaccommodating featuring Young Ma.

The top five is rounded out by Dua Lipa with Don’t Start Now, The Weeknd with Blinding Lights and Roddy Ricch with The Box.