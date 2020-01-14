Naomi Campbell backs Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties

Naomi Campbell has lent her support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their decision to step back from frontline royal duties.

Harry and Meghan have announced they plan to become financially independent and live at least part of the year in Canada with their baby son Archie.

Harry attended a summit with the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge to thrash out his future in Sandringham earlier this week.

Supermodel Campbell has backed the couple and told the PA news agency: “I support them whatever.”

Naomi Campbell, pictured on the right, has backed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Campbell, who was appearing at an entertainment event in Pasadena, California, to promote a new fashion series she will be a judge on called Making The Cut, had previously voiced her support for Meghan’s decision to launch legal action against a national newspaper.

She told the Guardian: “When I heard (she was taking legal action), I was like ‘Bravo. Good for her’.”

Harry and Meghan caused headlines around the world last week when they announced their intentions to step back as “senior” members of the royal family.

In a statement released on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, the couple said the decision followed “many months of reflection and internal discussions”.

They intend to “become financially independent” while still “continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”, the statement said.

Harry, 35, and 38-year-old Meghan spent six weeks over the festive period based in the Canadian province of British Columbia – staying at an exclusive property on Vancouver Island.

The duchess, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits and knows the country well having lived there for seven years.

Following a meeting at Sandringham on Monday, the Queen said the royals had held “very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family”.

The Queen has suggested Harry and Meghan will lead a ‘more independent’ life (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 93-year-old monarch added: “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

The Sussexes have many celebrity friends, including George Clooney and his wife Amal and Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey has denied advising the couple on their decision to move to Canada, but said she will support them.