Dave celebrates ‘most incredible year’ as he scores four Brit nominations

Rapper Dave has hailed “the most incredible year” after being nominated for four Brit Awards.

The south London rapper is honoured in the male solo artist, song of the year, new artist of the year and album categories – making him the joint most nominated artist alongside Lewis Capaldi.

The success rounds off a bumper year which saw his debut album Psychodrama top the charts and win the Mercury Prize, and his set at Glastonbury Festival go viral.

He said: “Four Brits?! No way!!! What an honour, and what a way to end the most incredible year. I’m very grateful. Thank you, THANK YOU!”

Fellow rapper Aitch said he was “absolutely buzzing” to be nominated for his first Brit, in the new artist category alongside stars including Dave and Capaldi.

The Mancunian added: “Just to be in the same category as the other nominees is a blessing, and I’m just happy that myself, as well as everyone else, is being acknowledged for their accomplishments.

“I’ve always hoped to get to this point but it feels surreal to happen so soon.”

The nominations were dominated by male artists, but Mabel was a rare exception, earning nods in three categories – new artist, best song and female artist.

She said: “It’s really surreal to be nominated for three awards this year!

“Feels like just yesterday I was nominated for the Brits critics’ choice award and my journey since then has been a dream come true!

“Third year in a row to be nominated so fingers crossed it’s the third time lucky and I can take one home this year.”

AJ Tracey received his debut Brit nomination in the best song category for the single Ladbroke Grove.

He said: “Gassed to be nominated for my first Brit! Especially considering it’s one of my favourite tracks off of my debut album.

“This means a lot to me and is a special moment in my career, thank you!”

Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings said she was in “shock and genuine awe” at being nominated for female solo artist.

And US superstar Camila Cabello praised her UK fans after securing a nomination for international female solo artist, saying: “I am so honoured to be nominated for international female at the Brits. My UK fans are sooooo supportive and I can’t wait to see them soon!”

Reacting to their single nomination for best group, Bastille said: “We are really excited to be nominated for group of the year at this year’s Brit Awards. With our album, Doom Days we made a record about trying to find escapism and connection in confusing, chaotic times and it’s been brilliant to see how it’s been received.”

Foals also earned a single nomination in the best group category.

The Oxford outfit’s lead singer Yannis Philippakis said: “We are beyond happy to be nominated for our second Brit Award for group of the year.

“A Brits nomination means more to us than ever after releasing two albums this year and our first number one album. To be able to continue on our creative journey and be recognised for it with a Brit nomination 10 years into our career is a true highlight.”

The Brit Awards take place on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London, broadcast on ITV and hosted by Jack Whitehall.