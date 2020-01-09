Dancing On Ice professional Vanessa Bauer injures her face in skating fall

Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer has said she thought she had broken her face after being involved in a dramatic fall.

In a video posted by the professional skater on Instagram she is seen falling on the ice, seemingly going head-first into the board at the side of the rink.

Having just completed several impressive spins and jumps while training for the ITV show, she then skates away but her knees appear to buckle, causing her to fall to the floor.

Bauer, who is partnered with Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, wrote: “That just happened. I literally thought I broke my face.

“It started off so well lol,.. good thing I know how to stop, not.”

“At least @theicecapture caught it so you’re welcome guys.”

On her Instagram stories, Bauer showed off a bruise on the side of her face under an ice pack.

In another post, Bauer said it was “the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career.”

Vanessa Bauer shared her injury on social media (Vanessa Bauer/Instagram)

Current and former Dancing On Ice contestants shared their concern in the comments, with Maura Higgins writing: “Omg u ok??”

Former Dancing On Ice star Brian McFadden said: “Jesus!!!!!!! Are you ok? X.”

One of the show’s other professional skaters, Hamish Gaman, wrote: “You’re tough as they come V. Hope your face it okay.”

Bauer, who is among the favourites to win the new series of the ice skating show along with Kiely, has been a professional on Dancing On Ice since it returned to screens in 2018.