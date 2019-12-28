Kim Kardashian West parties with Elon Musk and Travis Scott at lavish bash

Kim Kardashian West has shared star-studded pictures from her family’s lavish annual Christmas Eve party.

This year’s event was hosted by Kardashian West’s sister Kourtney and boasted a guest list including entrepreneur Elon Musk, his girlfriend and musician Grimes, and the rappers Quavo and Saweetie.

Also in attendance was Travis Scott, the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

Make-up mogul Jenner and Stormi, who will be two in February, wore matching green Ralph & Russo gowns to the event while Khloe Kardashian also matched her one-year-old daughter True in a gold dress.

Kardashian West attended the party with her rapper husband Kanye West and their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The reality star later revealed that six-year-old North was ill during the festivities, writing on Instagram: “My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on a Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu.

“You can see she wasn’t feeling well but she wanted to go to the party so badly.

“Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby.”