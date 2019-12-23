Brian McFadden reveals engagement news

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden has announced he is engaged to his partner Danielle Parkinson.

The Irish singer-songwriter, 39, tweeted: “FYI I got engaged t beautiful @DaniParky.”

In a follow-up tweet he wrote: “And yes I’m very very happy xxxx.”

FYI I got engaged t beautiful @DaniParky — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) December 23, 2019

McFadden was congratulated by the likes of BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan.

Munchetty tweeted a simple “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” while Morgan wrote: “Congrats mate! Wonderful news.”

“Congratulations guys,” dancer Jordan wrote.

McFadden has been in a relationship with PE teacher, fitness enthusiast and blogger Parkinson since 2016.

Advertising

His marriage to Parkinson will be his third. He had previously wed former Atomic Kitten singer and reality TV star Kerry Katona from 2002 until they split in 2004, and Irish model Vogue Williams from 2012 until 2017.

McFadden, who rose to fame with Westlife in 1998 but parted ways from the boy band in 2004, was also in a high-profile relationship with Australian singer Delta Goodrem from 2004 until 2011.

McFadden has two daughters from his relationship with Katona – Molly and Lilly Sue.