Cast of Gavin And Stacey react to ‘last ever episode’ announcement

The cast of Gavin And Stacey have reacted to news the BBC sitcom will return for its “last ever episode” on Christmas Day.

The hit TV series, co-written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger as Nessa (Jones) proposed to Smithy (Corden).

On Instagram, Corden posted a watercolour picture of Smithy with his arm around Nessa, which featured words from the show’s theme tune: “Tell me tomorrow, I’ll wait by the window, for you.”

It comes after Corden shared an image of himself and Jones with a 2024 script titled: “Gavin and Stacey: The finale.”

He announced: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

The original three seasons aired from 2007 to 2010, and followed the lives of “Essex boy” Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page) from Barry in Wales, who commit to a long-distance relationship.

Following news of the Christmas reunion, Rob Brydon, who plays Stacey’s uncle Bryn, shared a picture of himself with Ted (Anthony O’Donnell) from an episode of the show involving a surprise barn dance.

“Ted! Have you heard? There’s going to be a new special!!!!,” Brydon said on Instagram.

“So pleased that this has now been announced, can’t wait to work with everyone again and see what’s in store for Bryn.”

Meanwhile Robert Wilford, who plays Stacey’s brother Jason on the show, said: “Here we go then!”, to which Melanie Walters, who plays his on-screen widowed mother Gwen, said: “Indeed son.”

Welsh actress Page also said she is “so excited” for the TV special.

“I can’t believe that we can finally say about it and talk about it and I don’t have to keep it to myself any more,” she said, in a one-minute special of the podcast she co-hosts with actress Natalie Cassidy titled Off The Telly.

“I’m so excited to see the gang again and to start filming and I can’t wait to find out if Smithy has said yes.

“I can’t wait to find out what’s happened to everybody.”

In February, Page denied rumours of a reunion while on The One Show.

“I don’t know anything at all. I’ve got no other information. Absolutely nothing,” she said.

The show also stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Gavin’s mother Pam and father Mick.

Lamb wrote on X: “Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S… we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurrin!!”

The 2019 festive episode of Gavin And Stacey scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.