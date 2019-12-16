Harry Styles and Sir Rod Stewart in race for Christmas number one album

Harry Styles and Sir Rod Stewart are going head-to-head for the year’s number one Christmas album.

Former One Direction star Styles is currently 60 combined sales ahead with his second album Fine Line, the Official Charts Company said.

Veteran performer Sir Rod is just behind with his festive album You’re In My Heart, which last week earned him his 10th number one record.

Rapper Stormzy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Grime star Stormzy is expected to score a Christmas number three with his album Heavy Is The Head, the follow-up to his chart-topping 2017 debut Gang Signs And Prayer.

Robbie Williams’ The Christmas Present, the only other festive record in the top five, sits in fourth place, while Coldplay are at five with Everyday Life.

On the singles chart, YouTube star LadBaby is currently the front-runner in the race for Christmas number one.

LadBaby is in the running to score a second Christmas number one single (OfficialCharts.com/PA)

The vlogger, who took the festive chart crown last year, took an early lead ahead of the likes of Stormzy, Wham! and Ellie Goulding.

LadBaby, real name Mark Hoyle, released a charity single called I Love Sausage Rolls, a twist on Joan Jett’s I Love Rock “n” Roll, in the same vein as his 2018 chart-topper We Built This City, an ode to sausage rolls parodying Starship’s classic hit.

All proceeds for LadBaby’s novelty song will go to food bank charity The Trussell Trust for the second year running.