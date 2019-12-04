Caitlyn Jenner opens up about OJ Simpson during jungle chat

Caitlyn Jenner has said the OJ Simpson murder trial was a difficult time for her and her family.

Former American football player Simpson was acquitted of stabbing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman to death after a televised trial that gripped the US in 1995.

Jenner knew the Simpsons through her former wife Kris Jenner, who was close friends with Nicole. Kris’s ex-husband Robert Kardashian was also part of OJ’s legal team.

Discussing the trial during a chat with her I’m A Celebrity campmates, Jenner revealed: “I saw Nicole two days before she was murdered, it was Kris’ best friend.

“We were right in the middle of it.

“Her (Kris’s) ex-husband Robert, OJ was the best man at their wedding.”

“It was a bad time for everybody, very difficult,” said the TV star, 70.

Jenner’s campmate Kate Garraway asked if Jenner had liked Simpson.

“No. Too big an ego for me,” she replied, adding that the families had shared some holidays.

Brown Simpson and Goldman were stabbed to death on the night of June 12, 1994.

OJ Simpson was acquitted by a jury in 1995 and has continued to declare his innocence.

Two years after he was cleared, a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths and ordered he pay 33.5 million US dollars in damages to the victims’ families.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV.