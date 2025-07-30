Site with 'favourable application' for a 'Grand Designs luxury mansion' near Bridgnorth hits the market

Chadwell House in Chesterton near Bridgnorth has hit the market for offers in region of £1 million with Berriman Eaton estate agents.

The listing said a recent pre-planning application to Shropshire Council has indicated that a formal planning application would "sit favourably" based on the drawings and elevations provided.

How the stunning 'Grand Designs' luxury mansion could look.

A cedar wood Colt House that was built in 1965 currently sits on the site, and is said to require "updating and modernising". The property also boasts a range of outbuildings and garages.

But the property could be demolished to make way for an "exciting 'Grand Designs' project".

The site's current home.

The listing stated: "A recent successful [pre-application] has indicated from the local planning department that a formal planning application would sit favourably based on the drawings and elevations provided for this approximately 6,300-sq-ft mansion.

"The site presently has a 4,000-sq-ft cedar wood Colt House requiring some updating and modernising, positioned within the grounds with a range of garages and outbuildings. To facilitate a new build with full planning permission, this property would need demolishment for an exciting 'Grand Designs' project.

The five-acre site from above.

"Birmingham-based PC Architects prepared the 3D visuals with the plans deigned and submitted by Stephen Locke Associates whom are happy to continue advising on the project.

"Standing in just over 5.25 acres of gardens and paddocks, there has been a recent change of use from agricultural land to private equestrian use. A long drive leads to the privately positioned present house, lined with trees to the left and fenced paddocks to your right.

How the stunning 'Grand Designs' luxury mansion with a proposed 8,000sq.ft of living space could look.

"There is a large parking area to the side of the house along with garaging and an outbuilding with workshop and store."

