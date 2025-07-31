Puiu Horbas, from Washwood Heath Road in Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to answer two charges.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

The first relates to the theft of a ring from David Lloyd's Jewellers in Newport on August 21, 2024.

The particulars of the charge said that a yellow gold wedding band worth more than £700 had been taken.

The second offence took place three days later on August 24, at CW Sellors in Ludlow.

The particulars of the charge said a solitaire claw set round platinum diamond ring, valued at £11,850, was taken.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report can be adjourned.

Addressing Horbas, who listened to proceedings through a Romanian interpreter, Judge Recorder Julian Taylor said: "You have pleaded guilty to two counts of theft - two rings.

"Your defence counsel has asked for an adjournment so the probation service can prepare what is called a pre-sentence report. I have agreed with that.

"Also the matter has to go off for quite a long time, to September 26, so your chosen counsel can represent you."

Sentencing was adjourned until September 26, with Horbas granted bail, conditional on not entering Shropshire unless it is for a probation appointment or a court hearing.