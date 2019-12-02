Cheryl sparkles in glittery jumpsuit at The Greatest Dancer launch

Cheryl sparkled in a glittery metallic jumpsuit as she cuddled up to new dance captain Todrick Hall at the launch of the second series of The Greatest Dancer.

The Girls Aloud star teamed the long-sleeved one-piece with high heels and loose wavy hair as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Todrick Hall and Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

She shared a giggle and a hug with Hall as he kissed her on the cheek before they were joined by fellow captains Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse.

Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Todrick Hall and Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Hall is the newest addition to The Greatest Dancer line-up, alongside Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard, who will be the new receptionist on the show.

Curtis Pritchard (Ian West/PA)

Hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon will also return when the BBC dance competition comes back for a new series in 2020, after the first was won by teenager Ellie Fergusson.

The competition gives the audience the power as a dancer performs front of a panel of mirrors, but the audience can actually see them.

Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)

If enough audience members vote that they like the dancer, the mirrors will slide open to reveal the crowd and the four dance captains.

The dance captains then choose the acts they will mentor and take through to the live shows.