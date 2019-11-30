Jeremy Clarkson opens up about his crush on Kristin Scott Thomas

Jeremy Clarkson, the boisterous motoring presenter who is never normally short for words, has admitted that he is unable to speak in the presence of Kristin Scott Thomas.

The former Top Gear host, 59, is a long-standing admirer of the Four Weddings And A Funeral actress, also 59, who once appeared on the show in the Star In A Reasonably Priced Car segment.

Clarkson said being in the Bafta winning actress’s presence caused him to become speechless.

Kristin Scott Thomas in the One Red Nose Day and a Wedding special (Comic Relief/PA)

He said: “Unfortunately I find her so attractive that I am unable to form a word in her presence.

“I just become incredibly tongue tied and nervous.”

He said he knew Scott Thomas was unaware of his feelings for her.

He said: “I can’t formulate a word in her presence. So, she doesn’t know the depth of my feelings for her.”

Jeremy Clarkson with Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise on Top Gear (BBC/PA)

In his book Don’t Stop Me Now, Clarkson claimed to own a “beautiful” donkey which he named after the star.

Clarkson also said he would only consider a stint on Strictly Come Dancing or I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! if he became “destitute”.

“You can never say never, because you could be destitute,” he said.

“But, you know, I’ll be in line behind Prince Andrew, won’t I? Come on, he’d be a fantastic guy in the jungle. Everybody would like to see that.”

Alongside his The Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, Clarkson swaps the road for the sea in The Grand Tour’s Christmas special.

The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Friday December 13.