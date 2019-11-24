Saffron Barker: Strictly distracting me from burglary

Saffron Barker has said her rigorous dancing schedule is keeping her mind off a recent break-in.

The Strictly Come Dancing star said she is grateful that she and her family are safe following the burglary.

Barker is also grateful to her fans and Strictly viewers for their support following the incident.

The 19-year-old YouTube star said in a video that her family cars had been stolen, along with handbags and other items.

Barker is thankful nobody was hurt in the break-in, with the home ransacked while her family slept in their beds.

She said: “Me and my family are genuinely just so grateful that we’re all just safe.

“That’s what obviously is most important

“I’m so busy with dancing all the time that it’s kept my mind off it.”

Saffron Barker’s said she has no time for romance (Ian West/PA)

Barker said that during a difficult week, facing a dance-off and the burglary, she has remained at the family home.

She has welcomed support from Strictly viewers and fans of her YouTube channel.

The vlogger said: “We’re all still at home I’m so exhausted from dancing I just get home and sleep anyway.

“It was never anything that was targeted at me.

“It was the one night that our alarm wasn’t on. Obviously that is never going to happen again.

“The support from everyone, from everyone that watches the show, from my fans, it’s definitely got us through.”

Barker said that as well as taking her mind off the burglary, the gruelling Strictly schedule has distracted her from romance.

She said: “I don’t really have time. I’m focusing all my time on Strictly.”

In Saturday night’s show, Barker and her partner AJ Pritchard were at the bottom of the leaderboard following their samba to Walking On Sunshine by the Take Me To Rio Collective.

They scored 26 points to put them in joint last place alongside Alex Scott and Neil Jones, and they are at risk of elimination.