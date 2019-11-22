Brian May: Sir Paul McCartney called me about badgers

Brian May has said Sir Paul McCartney called him about “the mass killing of badgers” ahead of announcing his Glastonbury performance.

The Beatles star is set to play the festival at Worthy Farm, and apparently checked in with the Queen guitarist regarding animal welfare.

May previously said he would not play Glastonbury after clashing with organiser Michael Eavis over the badger cull.

Sir Paul McCartney is set to perform at Glastonbury. (Ian West/PA)

The rock star said Sir Paul called him about the cull before accepting the festival gig.

He wrote on Instagram: “Paul was kind enough to phone me about this before he accepted the invitation.

“He was concerned that he might be thought to be endorsing the current mass killing of badgers.

“Paul, a great campaigner on behalf of animals, is firmly against the Badger Cull.

Advertising

“I told him he should not feel any obligations – that my reluctance to play was based on the personal comments Michael Eavis has made about me.”

May was termed a “danger to farming” by the festival founder due to his opposition to culling badgers.

Eavis’s support for the cull has prompted calls from some to boycott the festival at Worthy Farm.

Advertising

May claims that the farmer and rock concert organiser “frequently insulted” him so he would not take part in the show, although he wished Sir Paul luck with the performance.

He wrote: “I work daily with people who disagree with me in matters like this – it’s necessary in order to move forward.

“But I don’t have to work with people who insult me who are ignorant of the work I do.

“People can change, and I’m always open to that. In the meantime I wish Paul and his band a great gig.”

May previously said badger culling is a “tragedy and unnecessary crime against wildlife”.

The animals are culled in an attempt to reduce the spread of bovine tuberculosis.