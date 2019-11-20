Holly Hunter and Ted Danson to star in new sitcom about US local politics

Holly Hunter will star opposite Ted Danson in an upcoming US comedy set in the world of local politics.

American television network NBC said Hunter will play a liberal Los Angeles city councilwoman in the series from writer-producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Hunter’s character is a veteran politician who is suspicious of Danson’s newly elected mayor, a wealthy businessman who has never served in government.

The series is co-written by Tina Fey (Ian West/PA)

Hunter is an Academy Award winner for the 1993 film The Piano and has three other Oscar nominations. She has also worked extensively in TV, most recently in the HBO series Succession, and received six Emmy nominations.

Danson stars in comedy The Good Place, which is in its final season.

An air date for the untitled series has not been announced.