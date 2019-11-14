Dolly Parton, 73, wows on awards show red carpet

Country music star Dolly Parton showed age is just a number as she turned heads on the red carpet at 73.

The Tennessee-born singer arrived at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, where she was hosting alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.

Dolly Parton turned heads in a gold gown at the at the 53rd annual CMA Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Parton, with her trademark platinum blonde hair as voluminous as ever, wore a crystal-covered cream gown complete with thigh split.

Underwood, 36, wore a beaded gown while McEntire, 64, wore a black long-sleeved sequinned dress.

Hosts for the evening Carrie Underwood, from left, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire shimmered at the 53rd annual CMA Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Other stars to hit the carpet included Nicole Kidman, who was accompanying her country music star husband Keith Urban.

She wore a red sequin dress with feathered detailing while he kept it simple in dark trousers and a matching jacket.

Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet with her country music star husband Keith Urban for the CMA Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kidman’s Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon was also pictured on the red carpet.

The Oscar-winning actress sparkled in a one-shoulder black dress.

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was among the stars pictured on the red carpet for the 53rd annual CMA Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was a surprise arrival on the carpet.

The 24-year-old wore a sleeveless white gown, with her blonde hair down for the evening.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was pictured on the red carpet at the CMA Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pop star Pink, 40, was among the performers on the night.

For her red carpet appearance she wore a burnt-orange dress and black hat.