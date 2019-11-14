Advertising
Dolly Parton, 73, wows on awards show red carpet
She was on co-hosting duties for the Country Music Association Awards.
Country music star Dolly Parton showed age is just a number as she turned heads on the red carpet at 73.
The Tennessee-born singer arrived at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, where she was hosting alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.
Parton, with her trademark platinum blonde hair as voluminous as ever, wore a crystal-covered cream gown complete with thigh split.
Underwood, 36, wore a beaded gown while McEntire, 64, wore a black long-sleeved sequinned dress.
Other stars to hit the carpet included Nicole Kidman, who was accompanying her country music star husband Keith Urban.
She wore a red sequin dress with feathered detailing while he kept it simple in dark trousers and a matching jacket.
Kidman’s Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon was also pictured on the red carpet.
The Oscar-winning actress sparkled in a one-shoulder black dress.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid was a surprise arrival on the carpet.
The 24-year-old wore a sleeveless white gown, with her blonde hair down for the evening.
Pop star Pink, 40, was among the performers on the night.
For her red carpet appearance she wore a burnt-orange dress and black hat.
