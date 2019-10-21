Johannes Radebe responds to outpouring of love after daring Strictly routine

Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe has thanked viewers after his fiery performance on Sunday night earned an outpouring of love from fans and former contestants.

The South African dancer took to the floor in heels during the results episode for a group dance apparently inspired by the TV series Pose, about New York’s LGBT ballroom scene in the 1980s.

Radebe, 32, led the opening number, performing a series of daring high kicks wearing the glossy black stilettos.

Our #Strictly Pros and Judges came to SLAY! ? pic.twitter.com/wXsX7a2zNY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 20, 2019

Despite this being his first series competing on Strictly, Radebe has appeared in both South Africa’s version of the show and US spin-off Dancing With The Stars since 2014.

Strutting up and down a red carpet rolled out across the stage, he brandished a fan which said “Pose”, while his fellow professional dancers flourished ones saying “Extra” and “Slay”.

Radebe’s celebrity partner, Catherine Tyldesley, former contestant Dr Ranj Singh and ex-Strictly professional Robin Windsor all rushed to congratulate him on Twitter.

Radebe reacted with surprise when he logged on to social media on Monday and discovered his performance had begun trending overnight.

Just opened Twitter! My poor heart ❤️ I cannot deal! Thanks a million…Oh what a time to be alive! ????❤️? pic.twitter.com/HFJExeojNS — Johannes Radebe (@jojo_radebe) October 21, 2019

He told his 26,000 followers: “Just opened Twitter! My poor heart I cannot deal!

“Thanks a million … Oh what a time to be alive!”

??? you bloody make me chuckle ? love you. https://t.co/7UUOZ02cl0 — Johannes Radebe (@jojo_radebe) October 21, 2019

And replying to former Strictly contestant Chizzy Akudolu, he added: “You bloody make me chuckle”, posting a series of laughing emojis.

Akudolu had told the dancer: “That’s it. That’s the level I will now strive to be at. Johannes!!

“I may break a hip getting there, but getting to do a high kick whilst wearing heels, it’ll be worth it!!”

For all of you saying how amazing that pro dance was I’m sorry but I have to disagree Johannes was bloody amazing but apart from that there was just a lot of walking around and posing…. that’s a fact. Just not my bag, I want to see Ballroom and Latin dancing that’s all — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) October 20, 2019

Former Strictly professional James Jordan, 41, who left the show in 2014, criticised the dance for having too much “walking around and posing”.

However, he praised Radebe as “bloody amazing”.

He said on Twitter: “For all of you saying how amazing that pro dance was I’m sorry but I have to disagree.

“Johannes was bloody amazing but apart from that there was just a lot of walking around and posing … that’s a fact.

“Just not my bag, I want to see Ballroom and Latin dancing that’s all.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.