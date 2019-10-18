Shirley Ballas: This Strictly series is best by far

Shirley Ballas has said this series of Strictly Come Dancing is the “best by far”.

The judge and former dancer believes the standard on this series surpasses previous years with no one “slacking”.

Ballas is also enjoying her new partnership with incoming judge Motsi Mabuse, despite missing her former colleague Dame Darcey Bussell.

Speaking on Strictly: It Takes Two, she said: “This series is by far the best series I have ever seen by far for level, for standard.

“I haven’t looked at anybody this time and felt you’re a bit lazy, or you’re slacking, or your job’s taken over from doing Strictly. I haven’t felt that at all.”

Despite being impressed by Kelvin Fletcher, the judge has applauded the effort of David James, who has battled his way out of the bottom two.

She is also enjoying great chemistry with her fellow judge Motsi.

“I’ve known her a long long time Motsi,” Ballas said.

“We’ve always had a chemistry we’ve always gotten on. I just think the two of get on so well together,”

“I do miss Darcy, but when I found out it was Motsi I was so excited. It’s just a different dynamic.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night.