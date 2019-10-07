Advertising
Corrie’s Katie McGlynn wows on Inside Soap Awards red carpet
The awards were held in London.
Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn turned heads with her risque outfit at the Inside Soap Awards.
The actress joined a host of fellow soap stars at the event in London.
But she stood out from the crowd in a caped white dress with a deep plunge.
McGlynn wore her hair up and teamed her eye-catching outfit with sandals and a black bag.
EastEnders actress Rukku Nahar also caught plenty of attention with her red carpet look – a sparkling bra top and a full red skirt.
Several stars opted for basic black, with Bhavna Limbachia, Sally Dynevor and Kaye Wragg among those rocking the trend.
Emmerdale’s Louisa Clein looked perfectly prepared for an autumn evening in her long-sleeved animal print number, while singer and actress Daisy Wood-Davis brought the fun in black and white trousers and a jacket.
The awards were held at London venue, Sway.
