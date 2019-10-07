Corrie’s Katie McGlynn wows on Inside Soap Awards red carpet

Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn turned heads with her risque outfit at the Inside Soap Awards.

The actress joined a host of fellow soap stars at the event in London.

But she stood out from the crowd in a caped white dress with a deep plunge.

Katie McGlynn (Ian West/PA)

McGlynn wore her hair up and teamed her eye-catching outfit with sandals and a black bag.

EastEnders actress Rukku Nahar also caught plenty of attention with her red carpet look – a sparkling bra top and a full red skirt.

Rukku Nahar (Ian West/PA)

Several stars opted for basic black, with Bhavna Limbachia, Sally Dynevor and Kaye Wragg among those rocking the trend.

Bhavna Limbachia (Ian West/PA)

Sally Dynevor (Ian West/PA)

Kaye Wragg (Ian West/PA)

Emmerdale’s Louisa Clein looked perfectly prepared for an autumn evening in her long-sleeved animal print number, while singer and actress Daisy Wood-Davis brought the fun in black and white trousers and a jacket.

Louisa Clein (Ian West/PA)

Daisy Wood-Davis (Ian West/PA)

The awards were held at London venue, Sway.