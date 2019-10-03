Advertising
Timothee Chalamet rocks glittered hoodie for The King red carpet
The regal drama also stars Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp.
Timothee Chalamet lit up the London Film Festival by wearing a glittered hoodie for the premiere of his latest film The King.
The American actor, 23, is no stranger to bold fashion choices, recently making headlines by donning a silver suit and blouse combination in Venice.
In London on Thursday, Chalamet stood out in a glittered Louis Vuitton hoodie, completing the look with black trousers and matching boots.
He posed for pictures with fans, even donning an inflatable crown for a selfie.
In regal drama The King, based on a group of William Shakespeare’s plays, Chalamet plays King Henry V, who ascends to the throne following his father’s death.
Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp also star. The King is set to be released in UK cinemas on October 11 and will arrive on Netflix on November 1.
