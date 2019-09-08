Sir David Attenborough honoured with TV Choice lifetime achievement award

Sir David Attenborough has been presented with the TV Choice lifetime achievement award for his contribution to natural history television.

The veteran broadcaster received the prize at his home in London ahead of the TV Choice Awards, which will be handed out at a ceremony on Monday evening.

The magazine said it wanted to show appreciation and respect for the joy Sir David has given its readers and millions of viewers who have enjoyed his work.

Sir David Attenborough (TV Choice)

It added: “Still working, learning and making programmes, Sir David Attenborough isn’t just a British hero, he’s a global icon.”

Sir David said: “What I do isn’t always entertaining, and sometimes people hear things they don’t like. But this is an honour and a great pleasure.”

The 23rd TV Choice Awards, which celebrate the best of the last 12 months in television as voted by the British public, take place tonight at The Hilton on Park Lane.

Line Of Duty is among the frontrunners and is up for four gongs.

Line Of Duty (Aidan Monaghan/BBC)

The crime drama will compete with Game Of Thrones, Poldark and Victoria for the coveted best drama gong, while its stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar both have nods in the best actor category.

Vicky McClure has been nominated for best actress, where she faces Vera star Brenda Blethyn, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Eleanor Tomlinson of Poldark.

It is set to be a battle in the best new drama category, where The Bay and Sex Education face stiff competition from Bodyguard and Killing Eve.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan.