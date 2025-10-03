Ozzy Osbourne tells Sharon ‘we’ll be free after farewell gig’ in new documentary

Ozzy Osbourne tells his wife Sharon they will be “free” after he plays his farewell gig in a new documentary chronicling the final years of his life.

The former frontman of Black Sabbath died at the age of 76 in July, weeks after his Back To The Beginning concert, which saw him reunite with his bandmates at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

The two-hour film, titled Ozzy: No Escape From Now, shows Osbourne dealing with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis as well as the multiple health issues and surgeries that followed a fall in February 2019.

His eldest child with Sharon, Aimee, who does not often appear on TV alongside her family, says in the film: “He was in hospital for weeks. He was in great discomfort and really grieving, and I think just in a lot of shock, also traumatised, to fall like that.”

After his surgery, his youngest daughter Kelly was able to get him in the studio with US producer Andrew Watt, who asked if he would like to record a song with rapper Post Malone.

Osbourne says this got him “out of the blues” and “was the best medicine I ever had”.

Watt, who says he and Osbourne share “a genuine love”, worked with the heavy metal star on his two final studio albums, Ordinary Man in 2020 and Patient Number 9 in 2022.

The latter half of the documentary shows Osbourne and his family travelling to the UK ahead of his homecoming performance on July 5, which included performances from the likes of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Anthrax.

Ahead of their journey to England, nearing the end of April 2025, Sharon reveals that Osbourne had been treated for sepsis and says “his vertebrae, beneath the one that’s fixed, is cracked” and “can’t be operated on”.

Osbourne reflects on the upcoming gig and says all he can do “is turn up” and “do the best I can”.

Some time later, in their Buckinghamshire home, Osbourne tells Sharon: “The English summer is fantastic, it’s kind of like a new thing for us, partner.

“I’m looking forward to getting this gig over, hanging my mic up, and spending some time here… After this gig, we’re free.”

Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sharon tells the camera: “July 5, full stop. Take a bow, come home. I just want to live a life.

“That’s all I want to do, find a little bubble somewhere and just live out our life together, just doing stuff we want to do.”

In another clip to camera, Osbourne says: “I didn’t think I was going to live past 40. I shouldn’t have lived past 40, but I did.

“If my life’s coming to an end, I really can’t complain. I’ve had a great life.”

Following his death on July 22, Osbourne’s family laid flowers at Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street, Birmingham, during a cortege procession.

Hundreds of fans paid their respects during the procession on July 30, which saw a hearse carrying Osbourne’s coffin pass his childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston.

Executive producer Phil Alexander told the PA news agency: “Anybody that worked with Ozzy cannot fail to have had the best time of their life, because he’s just one of the funniest people you will ever meet in your life.”

He added: “His legacy is really simple, I think what the last six years proved is that when you put your mind to something, you can do whatever you like.”

Ozzy: No Escape From Now premieres on Paramount+ on October 7.