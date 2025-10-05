Stunning Ozzy Osbourne mosaic by farm using 10,000 pumpkins pays tribute to the Prince of Darkness ahead of Halloween

Sunnyfields Farm in Totton in Hampshire has created a mosaic of Ozzy Osbourne using 10,000 pumpkins and with 16 people taking four-and-a-half hours to create on September 27.

As pumpkin picking becomes popular ahead of Halloween, the artwork, which shows a smiling Ozzy Osbourne wearing his trademark black sunglasses and surrounded by bats, is the highlight of an annual pumpkin event at the farm - starting on October 4 and running until October 31.

The owner of Sunnyfields, Thomas Nelson, said the display was decided by a public vote and is the latest pyramid-style display created by the farm over the last 10 years.

The stunning mosaic has a prominent place at the farm. Photo: Sunnyfields Farm

He said: "We asked people on Facebook and Instagram what they thought, with no leading questions, and more than 70 per cent said we should do Ozzy Osbourne, so it was the overwhelming favourite.

"We design it by doing a pyramid design on the computer on a triangle and then we work it out through spray points to provide the outline, then we started at 9am with 16 people working on it and gradually reduced the number of people as we got to the thinner part of the pyramid before we completed it.

"The response has been very positive and I think, artistically, it's the best pyramid we've created so far as you had to be very careful not to butcher the mouth and face and we are very pleased with how it's come out.

"I always liked the Osbournes and I've been watching that back recently, plus I liked the song Crazy Train, which is the song we used on the time lapse video, so I'm happy and relieved to complete it and have it up for people to see."

The Black Sabbath frontman, credited with inventing heavy metal, died aged 76 in July and the mosaic is the latest in a number of tributes to Ozzy Osbourne, including musical tributes by Jack Black and Judas Priest and the moving documentary, "Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home".