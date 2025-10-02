Postponed Ozzy Osbourne documentary set to air on BBC One tonight

Itt was initially due to be shown on BBC One at 9pm on August 18 but was replaced with an episode of Fake Or Fortune? with the broadcaster saying it had been “moved in the schedules”.

Shortly after the documentary was postponed, a BBC spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (Expectation/BBC/Ruaridh Connellan/PA)

Osbourne died aged 76 on July 22 from a reported heart attack, just weeks after reuniting with the band on stage as part of the Back To The Beginning farewell concert in his home town of Birmingham.

The one-hour film follows the Black Sabbath frontman and his family over a three-year period, from 2022 until his death in 2025. It captures his ongoing health struggles and culminates with a homecoming concert in Birmingham — his last performance with Black Sabbath — just days before his passing.

Originally shot as a longer series, the material has been reworked into a single film. It is described as a tribute to the “last chapter” of the heavy metal icon’s life, shaped with input from Sharon Osbourne and the couple’s children.

The documentary marks the family’s return to television nearly two decades after their reality series The Osbournes became a global phenomenon.

It will air at 9pm on BBC One.