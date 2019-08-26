Great British Bake Off to serve up third outing on Channel 4

A baker’s dozen of contestants will descend on The Great British Bake Off’s tent when the show makes its return to TV screens on Tuesday.

Thirteen amateur bakers will compete in signature, technical and showstopper challenges to be crowned 2019’s winner – and earn the title of Star Baker.

The forthcoming series will be the third to air on Channel 4 after the show and the BBC parted ways.

Here they come, rolling up their sleeves. They bake the tastiest treats, for everyone they meet. Hey, hey, it’s the bakers! And Series 10 is coming around! #GBBO. Tuesday 27th August. 8pm. pic.twitter.com/D9KYRsIaaF — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 19, 2019

Hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, return to judge a new batch of contestants.

This year’s line-up includes a student, an HGV driver, a shop assistant and a part-time waiter.

The inclusion of 13 contestants instead of the usual 12 means two people could be axed at any point in the series.

The cast of The Great British Bake Off with hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

The line-up for the new series is the youngest in the show’s history and includes seven people in their 20s, while the oldest contestant is 56, with an average age of 31 in the tent.

In previous years there have been contestants in their 60s and 70s, and the majority of line-ups have had an average age closer to 40.

Bake Off returns on Channel 4 on Tuesday August 27 at 8pm.