Catherine Tyldesley promises ‘bumpy, clumsy ride’ as she joins Strictly line-up

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has said dancing will be like “therapy” for her, as she became the fifth celebrity to join the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress, best known for playing Eva Price on the soap, was unveiled on ITV’s This Morning.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show.

“It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I’ve always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right!

“I’m nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold on to your jazz shoes… mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!”

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the morning show, she said: “I literally can’t dance, I love to dance on a night out if I’ve had a couple of drinks and me and Alfie (her son) silly dance in the kitchen but that’s it, I’m terrified.”

Did you guess? Exciting times in store for @Cath_Tyldesley! ? 'I love to dance on a night out if I've had a couple of drinks, and me and Alfie love to do silly dancing in the kitchen, but that's it. I'm terrified…'@bbcstrictly ✨ pic.twitter.com/y97oG1ulXn — This Morning (@thismorning) August 1, 2019

Advertising

She added: “When I was at theatre school I always swerved dance classes because I was really big and so self-conscious… I’ve always shied away from it.

“It’s going to be like therapy, it’s a real challenge for me.”

Tyldesley will next be seen in the BBC comedy Scarborough, which will air at the same time as Strictly, but said that working so hard has affected her fitness.

She said: “I’ve been so busy filming other projects (that) for the first time in years I’ve not been going to the gym as much… in the past few weeks I’ve been trying to do a bit more cardio.”

After she left Corrie in 2018, Tyldesley said she would love to appear on the flagship entertainment show.

She joins previously announced stars David James, Chris Ramsey, Emma Barton and Saffron Barker.