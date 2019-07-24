Actress and daughter of world champion boxer Barry McGuigan dies aged 33

Actress Danika McGuigan has died at the age of 33 following a short illness.

The daughter of former boxing champion Barry McGuigan had been suffering from cancer.

In a statement the family said: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan.

“After a brief but brave battle against cancer, Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd July, surrounded by her loving family.

“As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika.”

Former world boxing champion Barry McGuigan and his daughter Danika who died at the age of 33 after suffering from cancer (PA).

The talented actress had been diagnosed with leukaemia when she was 11.

Her brother Shane McGuigan said on social media: “She overcame it once with a two year fight when she was 11 to 13.

“Myself, my brothers and parents were privileged to have another 20 years since the first battle with our amazing Nika.

“Unfortunately Nika couldn’t beat it again but she fought so bravely until the end.

“I have memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime and you will live on forever in spirit.

“I’m so so proud of you. Love you forever my older ‘little’ sister.”

Many tributes have been paid to the Dublin-based actress on social media.

Danika had appeared on RTE and the BBC as Danielle in the comedy Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope.

The show’s writer, Stefanie Preissner, posted on Twitter: “Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Nika McGuigan – the brilliant, lovely, Danielle in Can’t Cope Won’t Cope wouldn’t have been the same without her.

“Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”