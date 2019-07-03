Netflix to open production arm at Shepperton Studios

US TV giant Netflix is opening a production base at the famous Shepperton Studios.

The company will make “new and existing TV series and feature films at the iconic Studios,” which are part of the Pinewood Group.

The announcement comes after a parliamentary committee quizzed the streaming giant about its commitment to British programmes.

Charlize Theron movie The Old Guard will be filmed there (Matt Crossick/PA)

The House Of Lords Communications Committee said some people in the industry “have questioned its commitment to making British programming except to serve American audiences”.

Netflix has cited Sex Education, Outlaw King and The Crown as among the shows that it has made in Britain.

Filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott, former joint owner of Shepperton Studios, said: “I have made 1,000 or more commercials and productions at Shepperton, including the entire Alien back in 1979.

Filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott made Alien at Shepperton in 1979 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It is a wonderful historic place and one of the most efficient I can think of in the world today, without contest.”

The first Netflix original production to film at Shepperton will be movie The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said: “Shepperton has been synonymous with world class film for nearly a century and it’s an important production hub for the UK creative community today.

“We’re incredibly proud to be part of that heritage. This investment will ensure that British creators and producers have first rate production facilities and a world stage for their work.”

Shepperton Studios started out in 1932 and has classics such as Gandhi, Four Weddings And A Funeral and Love Actually among its credits.