The Dark Crystal exhibition to open at BFI Southbank

The Dark Crystal fans will be able to explore the show’s sets and witness the magic of the Skeksis banquet at a special exhibition at the BFI Southbank.

They will get a chance to see The Stone in the Wood and the Emperor’s throne and come face to face with some Skeksis, Gelfling, and even Aughra herself.

The exhibition will mark the launch of the new Netflix series, based on Jim Henson’s 1982 film.

The journey begins as dͪͦͨͣaͩͯͩͮrͦͭͭͫkͦͮͨͩnͯͮͥͨeͧͨͬͨsͯͫͣͧsͣͮͭͤ rises. The #DarkCrystal: Age of Resistance premieres August 30 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/yzNJvrs1dD — The Dark Crystal (@darkcrystal) May 30, 2019

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will tell a new epic story, set years before the events of the movie, and will be realised using classic puppetry with the latest visual effects.

It will feature the voices of stars including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter and Eddie Izzard, as well as Mark Hamill, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

The exhibition will also feature puppet workshops, Q&A sessions, and a making-of gallery showing how the puppets are created, featuring sketches, notes, sets and models from the series.

Skeksis will be paying @BFI a visit very soon mmmhmmm. pic.twitter.com/Y03tuO9IBq — The Dark Crystal (@darkcrystal) June 19, 2019

The exhibition will be open to the public and will run from August 23 until September 6.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will premiere on Netflix on August 30.