Kenny Rogers admitted to hospital after suffering dehydration

Country music star Kenny Rogers has been hospitalised after suffering dehydration.

The US musician was admitted to a hospital in the state of Georgia and is receiving “physical therapy”.

In a statement on social media, a representative of the 80-year-old said he planned on “sticking around through the years to come”.

They said they had been forced to issue a statement following “wild misinformation and speculation” over his health.

A statement on Rogers’ official Instagram account said: “Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration. He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge.

“He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

Country music singer Kenny Rogers (Rebecca Naden/PA)

In April last year Rogers cancelled a string of dates on his farewell tour after being advised by doctors to step back to recuperate after “working through a series of health challenges”.

He is best known for hits including Lady, The Gambler and his duet Islands In The Stream with Dolly Parton.