38 adorable dogs waiting for a forever home at Shrewsbury Dogs Trust - including pooches with Disney-inspired names

There are currently 38 dogs waiting to be rehomed in the rescue charity's kennels near Shrewsbury - including a few with Disney character-inspired names.

Dogs Trust is urgently appealing for more volunteer foster carers across the Midlands as demand for its Freedom service, which supports people fleeing domestic abuse by temporarily fostering their dogs, has doubled over the last five years.

The charity highlights the strong link between domestic and animal abuse, and the lack of pet-friendly accommodation, which leaves many victims unable to escape unless their pets are cared for safely.

Data from the National Crime Survey for England and Wales shows that the prevalence of domestic abuse continues to remain high, and almost 8% of people aged 16 years and over - around 3.8million people - had experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2025.

Freedom provides full support, covering all costs and veterinary care, while ensuring confidentiality and keeping owners connected with their dogs until they can be reunited.

If you think you can welcome an four-legged friend in need into your home - here are 38 faces for you to fall in love with:

Bear

Tofu

Buck

Harry

Max

Pablo

Polly

Riley

Loki

River

Charlie

Axle

Maximilian

Oscar

Ashley

Judi

Nellie

Maxi

Aurora

Lula

Sandy

Quaver

Cali

Eddie

Frederick

Lilo and Stitch

Mac

Lad

Katie

Ben

Jack Jack

Chop

Bear (another one)

Luigi

Jim

Rita

Daisy

Bella

Laura Saunders, Freedom manager at Dogs Trust, said: “Sadly, too often we see cases where perpetrators of domestic abuse have used dogs as tools of coercion and control, often threatening or harming them to exert power. This creates a devastating barrier for people trying to escape – many delay leaving purely out of fear for their pet’s safety.

“Through Freedom, and with collaboration between other UK pet fostering services, we provide a vital lifeline, giving survivors the chance to reach safety while knowing their pet is in a loving, secure foster home.

“Right now, demand for our service is higher than ever. We urgently need more volunteer foster carers to step forward. Offering a temporary home not only protects a dog from harm – it helps transform a survivor’s life at a time when they need support the most.”

To find out more, or to sign up to become a fosterer, visit www.dogstrustfreedom.org.uk.

To find out more about rehoming, visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/.