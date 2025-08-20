I visited a happy north Shropshire village where everyone looks out for each other

Nestled in the gentle countryside between Whitchurch and Wem, the quaint village of Prees is home to just under 1,000 residents.

While tiny townlet doesn't boast a pub of its own, there is a thriving social scene at the town's sports club, which doubles up as the village's watering hole.

There's a village hall too, of course, which regularly hosts local theatre troupes, quizzes, film screenings and the quintessential coffee and cake mornings.

Prees in north Shropshire

Surprisingly, there's a train station that survived Beeching's axe, with regular trains shuttling residents along the Welsh Marches Line between Shrewsbury and Crewe.

The local school-slash-nursery, which is the term-time home for around 200 children aged between two and 11, was recently described by Ofsted inspectors as "a happy school where everyone matters".

And had the Ofsted inspectors ventured into the village, I would imagine they would have said the same for Prees.