Kevin Clifton and Kristin Chenoweth join All Star Musicals

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton, US singer Kristin Chenoweth and West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas have joined the panel of the forthcoming All Star Musicals show.

The trio join Elaine Paige for the one-off ITV programme.

Kristin Chenoweth will duet with Elaine Paige (Matt Peyton/PA)

Paige will mentor seven celebrities who must then aim to impress the panel of experts – and the audience – as they take to the stage and perform at the London Palladium.

The programme will also feature performances from host John Barrowman and the panel, with Paige and Chenoweth performing a duet for the first time.

Elaine Paige will mentor seven celebrities (Matt Crossick/PA)

Clifton, who won the most recent series of Strictly with partner Stacey Dooley, said: “When I was asked if I would like to be part of All Star Musicals I was like, ‘Hell yeah’, but to be asked to be part of the actual judging panel was another level.

“I am so excited to join the rest of the panellists and being honest, it will be nice to be on the other side of the desk for once.”

Chenoweth said the experience would be “one for the books”.

“With the one and only Elaine Paige at the helm, it will undoubtedly be the best television special of the year,” she said.

“I count myself very fortunate for this opportunity.”

Nicholas, who has received acclaim for his portrayal of Genie in the West End production of Disney’s Aladdin, said it was the type of show that “sparks generations of new performance and theatre-loving souls”.

“I could not be more proud to be a piece of something with so much potential to inspire,” he said.

Trevor Dion Nicholas has received acclaim for his portrayal of Genie in the West End production of Disney’s Aladdin (Ian West/PA)

All Star Musicals returns to ITV this spring.