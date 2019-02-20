Robbie Williams to join Hugh Jackman on world tour

Hugh Jackman has said Robbie Williams will be joining him on his world tour.

The actor is hitting the road in May for an arena tour which will see him perform songs from his film The Greatest Showman as well as tunes from Les Miserables and other Broadway classics.

He told Capital’s Marvin Humes that Williams would be joining him at some stage.

Robbie Williams (PA)

Discussing which artists he would like to take on tour with him, Jackman said: “I’m a big fan of having guests on tour, concerts should feel like something happened that night that couldn’t happen anywhere else.

“So, I don’t know if I should say, but Robbie’s going to join me at one point.”

The tour, entitled The Man. The Music. The Show, will arrive in the UK in May.

Jackman was speaking to Capital’s Humes on the Brits red carpet.

