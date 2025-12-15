In pictures: Young farmers light up Shrewsbury with festive tractor run

The Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (SFYFC) hosted its annual illuminated tractor run alongside a Christmas fair.

Around 80 illuminated tractors, decorated from front to back with festive lights and decorations, were expected to take part in this year's run - a significant increase on the 50 tractors that joined last year's inaugural event.

Shrewsbury Tractor run gets to Wyle Cop

Organisers said they were "blown away" by the support the first event received, which raised £3,650 for several charities, prompting them to bring the event back on a larger scale this year.

Ahead of the tractor run, a craft fair was held in the afternoon before Father Christmas waved the tractors off from Shrewsbury Livestock Market at 6pm.

The illuminated convoy travelled along the A5124 around the north of Shrewsbury, then along the A528, before entering the town via Mount Pleasant Road.

Funds raised this year will support the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Shropshire Rural Support. Jess Kelly, from the SFYFC, said the event was bigger than before and that the chosen charities were close to members' hearts.

"This is the biggest year we have had," she said. "Christmas properly starts this weekend with the tractor runs.

Vice chair and chair of Shropshire Young Farmers John Lewis and James Henderson with Jess Kelly

The tractor run set off from Shrewsbury Livestock Market

"The craft event was a great opportunity yo get some Christmas presents, it's an event we always look forward to, especially with the support we get which is lovely to see.

"It's quite a big event for us, it's nice to get people who don't come to our Young Farmers Club to see what we are all about and wave the tractors along.

Ollie Edwards at the tractor run

Letters to Santa! Pictured: Izzy Davies with Luke Barrett and Noah Smith, both aged 11

Rhys Evason, aged 12, at the tractor run

Tractors were decorated front to back

"In the town they see us all waving, and it's nice to get everybody involved in what we are doing.

"It's nice for people to see the charity work as well. This year, funds are going towards Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Shropshire Rural Support and a bit to ourselves as well, as we are also a charity.

The tractor run in Shrewsbury town centre

"The two charities are both very close to our hearts, we have members who use Lingen Davies or have family members who have had their support in the past. Shropshire Rural Support it then a great one as they give support to any farmers or rural communities who are struggling mentally or who need advice.

"They are both very close to our young farmers and members."