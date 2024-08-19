See 44 spectacular photos from breathtaking Oswestry Balloon Carnival
A north Shropshire town was greeted to two days and one spectacular night of hot air balloon antics - and it was all caught on camera.
By David Tooley
Photos taken by photographer Graham Mitchell showed the spectacular Oswestry Balloon Carnival shows on Saturday, including the amazing Night Glow in the evening - and again on Sunday.
Attendees were asked to pay £2 to enter Cae Glas Park for the event that raises funds for Nightingale House Hospice.
This event is in partnership with Nightingale House Hospice, Oswestry Town Council, Elevate Balloon Flights and Oswestry BID.