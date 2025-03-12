'An absolute dream': Oswestry dog owner and Papillon scoop prestigious prize at Crufts 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Papillon Sophia and owner Glenn Robb, of Oswestry, won the Toy group title at Crufts 2025.

The young dog was just one of seven in the Best in Show final held on Sunday evening (March 9).

And despite missing out on the big prize, Glenn told the Shropshire Star that it was “incredible” to see Sophia take home a prestigious title at just 17-months-old.

“It's an absolute dream,” Glenn said.