'An absolute dream': Oswestry dog owner and Papillon scoop prestigious prize at Crufts 2025
An Oswestry dog owner said it was "an absolute dream” to see his Papillion scoop a prestigious prize at Crufts this year.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Papillon Sophia and owner Glenn Robb, of Oswestry, won the Toy group title at Crufts 2025.
The young dog was just one of seven in the Best in Show final held on Sunday evening (March 9).
And despite missing out on the big prize, Glenn told the Shropshire Star that it was “incredible” to see Sophia take home a prestigious title at just 17-months-old.
“It's an absolute dream,” Glenn said.