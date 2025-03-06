Crufts 2025 at the NEC: 19 pooch-tastic photos of dogs arriving for the greatest dog show in the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Professional and semi-profession dogs and their well-behaved owners have flocked to the NEC to take part in the very first day of Crufts 2025.

Crufts 2025 has seen thousands of perfect pups and their wonderful owners rush to Birmingham's NEC to get their paws on the top prizes at the world's most iconic dog competition.

Dogs and dog owners from all over the world filled the NEC's five halls, all preparing their loveable hounds in the hopes of having a chance at achieving a podium spot their events.

While also a highly competative competition, the event it also a chance for non-professional dog owners to buy products, get advice and attend classes on everything to do dog.

While an air of competitiveness could be felt all around the five halls, there was also a strong sense of community.

Dog owners were sharing tips while their furry companions socialised together. Families groomed their dogs together and prepared for their slots and most importantly, everyone was just having fun.

An English Bull Terrier arrives with it's owner on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday March 6, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ANIMALS Crufts. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham.Robyn Jones and her chihuahua Albie.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham.Jack Mills from Dudley and his dog Murphy.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham.Macy the Blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier makes some friends.

Amber, who is a Pomeranian arrives with her owner on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday March 6, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ANIMALS Crufts. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Bug, who is a Chihuahua (left) and Genie, who is a Belgian Malinois arrive on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday March 6, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ANIMALS Crufts. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Amber, who is a Pomeranian arrives with her owner on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday March 6, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ANIMALS Crufts. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Crufts 2025 is at the NEC until March 9. Crufts 2024 attracted 24,000 dogs and over 155,000 visitors, with 8.7 million viewers tuning in from around the world. for more information check out the Crufts website here: Crufts 2025 at the NEC