World Music series comes to Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

Oswestry entertainment venue, The Hermon, has launched a world music concert series.

Organisers said music lovers can look forward to a colourful celebration of multi-cultural musical collaborations of the highest calibre.

The programme is being launched with weekend with a world music weekend.

Saturday sees the Ghana/UK Collective The Rail Abandon, featuring the fabulous balaphonist Moussa Dembele at The Hermon while on Sunday there will be Indian Classical music by Mumbai-based, highly acclaimed slide guitarist Manish Pingle.

A spokesman said: "As part of the launch we are offering a festival ticket as well as inviting our younger generation, those aged 16 and under, a free pass.

More details are available from 01691 662196.

