World Music series comes to Oswestry
Oswestry entertainment venue, The Hermon, has launched a world music concert series.
Organisers said music lovers can look forward to a colourful celebration of multi-cultural musical collaborations of the highest calibre.
The programme is being launched with weekend with a world music weekend.
Saturday sees the Ghana/UK Collective The Rail Abandon, featuring the fabulous balaphonist Moussa Dembele at The Hermon while on Sunday there will be Indian Classical music by Mumbai-based, highly acclaimed slide guitarist Manish Pingle.
A spokesman said: "As part of the launch we are offering a festival ticket as well as inviting our younger generation, those aged 16 and under, a free pass.
More details are available from 01691 662196.
