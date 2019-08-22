Dru clowning around back home in Oswestry after Edinburgh Fringe success

Now the 18-year-old is bringing his full, one-hour, one man, solo clown show to his home town of Oswestry.

He will perform Blanket Boy at The Hermon Chapel Arts Centre September 12.

Dru has been training with the world class clown masters Philippe Gaulier in both London and Paris.

He said: "Blanket Boy is a coming of age tale of boy, with no more than a drill and a blanket, trying to find his way in the world.

"Alone and confused, the young clown leaves his family home and tries to understand how to function in our society as a not-so-grown-up grown-up. with some help from his new friends, the audience."

Dru Cripps

He said his clown was not adorned in make-up while wearing large shoes and baggy pants.

"Think more along the lines of Borat, or Mr Bean, a modern-absurdist clown piece, looking at what it means for a boy to become a man."

Advertising

Dru is an actor, dancer and clown who graduated at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. He has made regular appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival performing clown street shows and improvised theatre venue shows.

He started out doing street dance with his father, Terry Cripps and the pair have gone on to become a father/son comedy duo.

"Like the clown I am branching out on my own. The show is based on my own experiences over the past three years," he said.