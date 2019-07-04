Menu

Steam event marks D-Day

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

Real Ale, steam trains and vintage military vehicles will combine later this month as Oswestry's Cambrian Heritage Railways marks the 75th anniversary year of the D-Day landings.

Cambrian Railways war memoria

Oswestry station was the main railhead for the nearby Park Hall Camp and military vehicles were a common sight in the area, particularly during the the Second World War.

A spokesman for the railway said: ‘We are delighted that members of the Shropshire and Border Counties Military Vehicles Group have agreed to visit us for the day, especially in this special anniversary year of the D-Day Landings. At least one of the vehicles coming along was present at the recent commemorations in Normandy."

As well as the Shropshire Group other local enthusiasts and members of the Whitchurch Volunteers Re-enactment Group, hope to be present on the day.

Steam trains will be running from 11.30am to 15.30pm. Refreshments, including Real Ale from local breweries,will be available in support of the Oswestry Food & Drink Festival that weekend.

