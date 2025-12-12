All ye faithful are urged to get their singing voices ready and head down to Wem’s Millennium Green next Wednesday, December 17, for the first ever Carols on the Green.

The event, organised by Wem Town Council and Wem Millennium Green Trust, will bring “festive music and seasonal cheer”. It starts at 6.30pm.

Organisers say it has been created to offer a relaxed, inclusive way for people of all ages to enjoy Christmas carols in a beautiful outdoor setting.