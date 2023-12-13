Stand-up comedian Jo Caulfield bringing tour to Market Drayton

Voted Comedians’ Comedian of The Year 2022 by her peers, Jo Caulfield has become a recognisable face from her appearances on high-profile TV programmes including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You and Richard Osman's House of Games.

Now, her new tour 'Here Comes Trouble' is coming to Market Drayton on a tour on Friday, April 19.

The set has been described as '90 minutes of razor-sharp observations and scandalous one-liners, as Jo gets her claws into everything, and everyone, that annoys her'.

From stories about arguing with strangers on trains to dealing with over-enthusiastic supermarket staff, and trying to recapture the magic in a long-term relationship to 'helping' organise her newly divorced friend’s dating life, this is pure stand-up, delivered with nothing more than a microphone and a bad attitude.

Tickets, which are £16, are available online at: festivaldraytoncentre.com.