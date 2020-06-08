Market Drayton village hay-ling heroes in artistic tribute

Hinstock village, near Market Drayton, has had more than 40 new visitors this past week, as floods of hay-filled companions filled the streets, spreading joy and thanking key-workers.

Organisers Kristie and Mark Sheridan, and Patrick and Carol Greatrix, wanted to raise money for some local causes and celebrate people who are still working hard everyday during lockdown.

Hinstock is holding a scarecrow trail to keep kids entertained and raise money for good causes. The theme is 'lockdown heroes'. Pictured, Hinstock Manor care home care worker Laura Hartshorne meets her double

Kristie said: "It has been organised by four of us really. A number of years ago we did it ourselves and then did a couple of trails since but then I became part of the Village Initiative where people volunteer to look after plants and flowers and trees and things.

"Patrick is chair of the Village Initiative. I went to one of their meetings and they were trying to drum up enthusiasm and ways to help the village. I said well we were thinking of bringing back the scarecrow trail and it could definitely spur enthusiasm and village support."

Hinstock is holding a scarecrow trail to keep kids entertained and raise money for good causes. The theme is 'lockdown heroes'. Pictured, Becky with Charlie age 3 with prison officers are the heroes

As a way of keeping the kids entertained, as well as many people who are on furlough, they set about organising the trail and have had 44 scarecrows, the most amount of entries they've ever had.

Kristie said: "While in lockdown everybody is thinking of things they can do with the kids and while they are off work. So we got it organised and this year we have had an outstanding 44 scarecrows.

Hinstock is holding a scarecrow trail to keep kids entertained and raise money for good causes. The theme is 'lockdown heroes'. Pictured, hero children

"Last year people had said from it they had spoken to people from the village they and never spoken to before and visited parts of the village they had never been to. So we thought that is even better.

"Obviously people have been behind closed doors and social distancing so it is nice to get out. The theme this year was lockdown heroes and some have been amazing.

Hinstock is holding a scarecrow trail to keep kids entertained and raise money for good causes. The theme is 'lockdown heroes'. Pictured, farmers are heroes with Liz Hutchinson

"It's nice to see who people have chosen as their heroes, from the postman to the internet guy to the village shop workers. It has been a really good way to thank people."

Hinstock is holding a scarecrow trail to keep kids entertained and raise money for good causes. The theme is 'lockdown heroes'. Pictured, Joe Wicks

The Village Initiative and the Hinstock Youth Club are the two organisations they are raising money for, Kristie said, with the youth club needing support due to cancelled fundraisers.

"The youth club has not been able to run, but Becky who runs it normally, has been doing Zoom calls every Monday anyway. They are desperately in need of funding because their fund raising events will have been cancelled.

Hinstock is holding a scarecrow trail to keep kids entertained and raise money for good causes. The theme is 'lockdown heroes'. Pictured, postman hero

"You can really tell how much time people have put into it, it has been brilliant. We don't judge, we let people who are walking around judge it. We put a voting system on the maps we sell and then ask for them back and we will award first, second and third place."

The winners will be announced this weekend and be awarded trophies donated by a village resident.